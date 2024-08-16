Daily roundup: 7 bus interchanges to be more accessible and family-friendly by 2027 - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 7 bus interchanges to be more accessible and family-friendly by 2027

Public transport users can look forward to more family-friendly facilities, such as baby care rooms, at seven bus interchanges across the island by 2027.

2. No takers despite offering stalls rent-free, says Changi Village coffee shop operator

Businesses at Changi Village have reportedly been affected by ongoing road works in the area, with around 10 shop closures this year and 30 per cent of shops vacant.

Even when stalls are offered up rent-free, there have been no takers

3. 7-year-old girl killed in Sengkang condo van accident, driver arrested

A seven-year-old girl died on Thursday (Aug 15) after she was hit by a van at an executive condominium in Sengkang.

The police told AsiaOne they were alerted to an accident along 23 Fernvale Lane at about 6.20am

4. Max Maeder and DBS CEO Piyush Gupta banter over Olympic Village muffins, role models and exercise routines

After his historic performance at the Marseille Marina, Olympic Bronze medallist Maximilian 'Max' Maeder returned to Singapore to much fanfare.

On Thursday (Aug 15), Max was at the Marina Bay Financial Centre for a fireside session with DBS CEO Piyush Gupta

