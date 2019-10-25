Daily roundup: 7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight

Take an SQ girl's word for it if she says that the time of the month can be tricky when she's on the job... » READ MORE

2. Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson

Photo: Instagram/Mario Ho

Newlyweds Mario Ho and Ming Xi have welcomed a baby boy on Thursday (Oct 24)... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back​

Photo: Facebook/Sabee Chin

The winner of 2017's Miss Charming International recently found herself on the receiving end of a public backlash after one of her Facebook posts rubbed netizens the wrong way... » READ MORE

4. Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’

Photo: Facebook via Raffles Girls' School; Weixiang Schrödinger Lim

It sure must be tough for Raffles Girls’ School (RGS) students these days... » READ MORE