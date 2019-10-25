Daily roundup: 7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 7 tips that you can learn from SQ girls on how to handle your period on a flight
Take an SQ girl's word for it if she says that the time of the month can be tricky when she's on the job... » READ MORE
2. Mario Ho and Ming Xi welcome baby boy, casino tycoon Stanley Ho's first grandson
Newlyweds Mario Ho and Ming Xi have welcomed a baby boy on Thursday (Oct 24)... » READ MORE
3. Malaysian model scolds airline for refusing her the toilet during landing, netizens scold her back
The winner of 2017's Miss Charming International recently found herself on the receiving end of a public backlash after one of her Facebook posts rubbed netizens the wrong way... » READ MORE
4. Why netizens are fuming over RGS spokesman’s comments on ‘the ordinary Singaporean’
It sure must be tough for Raffles Girls’ School (RGS) students these days... » READ MORE