Daily roundup: 84-year-old woman dies after being hit by power-assisted bicycle in Bedok — and other top stories today

1. 84-year-old woman dies after being hit by power-assisted bicycle in Bedok

A 84-year-old woman died after an accident involving a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in Bedok on Jan 30.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne on Monday (Feb 9), the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a PAB and a pedestrian along Bedok South Avenue 3 towards Tanah Merah Kechil Road at around 3.20pm on Jan 30... » READ MORE

2. BreadTalk apologises after worker uses broom on food display shelves

Local bakery and confectionery chain BreadTalk has issued an apology after a cleaner was seen sweeping its display shelves with a broom on Monday (Feb 9).

A video of the incident shared in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group has amassed over 200,000 views overnight, sparking outrage with many netizens before the comments section was closed... » READ MORE

3. Chinatown accident: Body of 6-year-old girl repatriated to Indonesia

The body of the six-year-old girl who died in a Chinatown Road accident has been repatriated home to Jakarta in Indonesia on Sunday (Feb 8).

Shin Min Daily News reported that the girl's family claimed her body at the morgue at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Feb 7 — a day after the accident — at around 2.15pm... » READ MORE

4. Policeman at Johor checkpoint draws gun on Singapore car refusing to stop in viral video

A dramatic escape attempt at a Johor Bahru land checkpoint last month saw a Malaysian policeman draw his gun while his colleague picked up a traffic cone and hit a car bonnet in a bid to stop an errant driver.

Viral dashcam footage posted by Facebook page SGRV on Saturday (Feb 7) shows a Volkswagen bearing a Singapore licence plate going against the flow of traffic at a car zone at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Johor Bahru end of the Causeway... » READ MORE

