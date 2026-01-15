Daily roundup: 90% of poly graduates employed within 6 months, median salary rises to $3,000 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 90% of poly graduates employed within 6 months, median salary rises to $3,000: Survey

A 2025 survey found that 90 per cent of polytechnic students got jobs within six months of completing their final exams or full-time National Service.

The Polytechnic Graduate Employment Survey (GES), conducted jointly by all the five polytechnics — Nanyang, Ngee Ann, Republic, Singapore and Temasek — found that students obtained jobs, accepted an offer, or started a business... » READ MORE

2. Option of grouping smaller HDB blocks for HIP voting being studied: Chee Hong Tat

Grouping HDB blocks with fewer units to vote for the Home Improvement Programme (HIP) as a single cluster so that there are sufficient households participating in the process is being considered by the Ministry of National Development (MND)... » READ MORE

3. I try Pizza Hut's Season of Spice menu and its Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza is a standout

As a lover of Sichuan cuisine and a pizza fanatic, I cheered when I heard that Pizza Hut's new menu, Season of Spice, was inspired by the province's bold flavours.

Earlier this month, the restaurant chain announced that it will be launching the limited edition series on Thursday (Jan 15)... » READ MORE

4. Tasha Low reunites with former manager and member of her K-pop girl group, recalls her stress back then

While K-pop idols shine on stage and are admired by fans worldwide, not many would know the challenges and difficulties as they pursue stardom.

Local actress Tasha Low, who was the leader of now-defunct Singapore-South Korean girl group SKarf, recounted her experiences in the first episode of local talk show Those Days Those Places, which aired on Jan 13... » READ MORE

