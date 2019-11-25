Daily roundup: After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here's what netizens have to say - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say

When Netflix dropped the trailer for a reality show revolving around the country’s socialites (or socialite-adjacent), the backlash it garnered crushed all hope that it would be any good... » READ MORE

2. Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted

Photo: The Straits Times

A debate has lit up over the festive lights in Orchard Road, with some shoppers and merrymakers saying they seem to be less bright than before, while others are quite happy with them... » READ MORE

3. Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room

Photo: Instagram, Facebook/Stanley Paruntu

The teenager had wanted to celebrate her birthday at a hotel with friends, but a misunderstanding turned it into a nightmare, involving police arrests and over 14 hours in custody for the girl and her friends... » READ MORE

4. K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home

Photo:Instagram/Goo Hara

Goo Hara, former member of K-pop girl group Kara, was found dead at her home in Gangnam, South Korea... » READ MORE