Daily roundup: Along With The Gods' Kim Dong-wook to marry 'non-celebrity with outstanding beauty' — and other top stories today

1. Along With The Gods' Kim Dong-wook to marry 'non-celebrity with outstanding beauty'

Wedding bells are ringing in the air, this time for South Korean actor Kim Dong-wook.

Today (Aug 30), South Korean media reported that the 40-year-old has been in a "quiet relationship in consideration of his non-celebrity girlfriend"... » READ MORE

2. 27-year-old Malaysian reveals how he lives on $10 a day in Singapore

The weakening of the Malaysian ringgit against the Singapore dollar has been to the benefit of many Singaporeans.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Malaysians... » READ MORE

3. 'It's too unbearable': New audio clip of late Coco Lee weeping due to pain in legs leaked

A new audio clip has emerged allegedly of the late Coco Lee crying while speaking about discomfort in her legs.

In the 37-second clip uploaded to Weibo and Douyin yesterday (Aug 30), a woman, believed to be Coco, recorded a voice message to someone, seemingly a close acquaintance, on Nov 7, 2022... » READ MORE

4. Anytime Fitness apologises after member fined for not noticing stranger tailgated him to enter gym

Anytime Fitness Bugis has issued an apology following a viral incident in which a gym member was penalised for not closing the door behind him.

Unaware that a stranger had entered the door behind him at the gym, Alan Sim was shocked when he received a WhatsApp message that he was fined a $60 "tailgating fee"... » READ MORE

