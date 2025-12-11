Daily roundup: American man arrested for alleged molest of 6-year-old girl at Changi Airport — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. American man arrested for alleged molest of 6-year-old girl at Changi Airport

A 46-year-old US national was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 9) for allegedly molesting a six-year-old girl in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3.

In a statement on Dec 10, the police said that the girl was sleeping on a bench next to her mother when the incident happened at about 4.55pm on Dec 9... » READ MORE

2. Danny Yeo feels he's been through 'a 2nd life' filming new travelogue Rail Life Story

Despite being a seasoned traveller, local TV host Danny Yeo shared that travelling to Vietnam for the new travelogue Rail Life Story made him feel like he's "been through a second life".

The 52-year-old told AsiaOne at the Asia TV Forum & Market 2025 (ATF) on Dec 4: "It was like looking back at all the different stops I've made, destinations I've been to, people I've met and also the mistakes I've encountered and made"... » READ MORE

3. Shio and Sato by MasterChef Singapore finalist to close Centrepoint store in April 2026

After several months of operating at The Centrepoint, Shio and Sato announced they will be shuttering the store in April next year.

Founders of the bakery, MasterChef Singapore finalist Genevieve Lee and food influencer Seth Lui, broke the news in an Instagram post on Dec 9... » READ MORE

4. SEA Games: Mix-up sees Singapore flag shown instead of Indonesia's at opening ceremony

The 2025 SEA Games opening ceremony at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday (Dec 9) faced an embarrassing mix-up when Indonesia, the host of the 1997 SEA Games, was mistakenly represented with Singapore's flag.

The mistake drew criticism from Indonesian viewers and spectators, reported the Jakarta Globe... » READ MORE

