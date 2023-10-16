Daily roundup: American TV personality and chef Cassie Yeung tries local breakfast foods in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. American TV personality and chef Cassie Yeung tries local breakfast foods in Singapore

Breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day.

During a recent trip to Singapore, American TV personality and chef Cassie Yeung found out that a morning meal hits different here

2. Naked woman who fell from ledge outside Yishun HDB window 'not a migrant domestic worker', says MOM

A naked woman who was photographed standing on a ledge outside her HDB kitchen window before jumping to her death is not a Filipino domestic worker, Singapore's Ministry of Manpower clarified

3. Sengkang HDB estate cleaner poses for photo of himself cleaning, but allegedly leaves corridor unswept

An estate cleaner has drawn flak from netizens after he was caught posing for his colleague to take a photo of him at work

4. ''Please don't call me back next year': Chantalle Ng breaks down entering haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights

It can be fun to see people freak out in haunted houses.

But after seeing Chantalle Ng's reaction to one at Universal Studios Singapore's Halloween Horror Nights), it feels too cruel to have a giggle at her expense

