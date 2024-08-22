Daily roundup: Bangladeshi national under investigation for illegal sermon promoting 'dangerous' extremist teachings — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bangladeshi national under investigation for illegal sermon promoting 'dangerous' extremist teachings: MHA

Amir Hamza, a Bangladeshi preacher who is known for his "extremist and segregationist" views, is being investigated by the authorities for giving a sermon to a group of migrant workers in a Tuas dormitory on August 9 without obtaining the necessary approval.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a press release on Wednesday (Aug 21) that they are also probing the organiser and other persons involved in the event, which was held at Lantana Lodge along Tech Park Crescent... » READ MORE

2. Bam! restaurant shutters after 11 years, ex-owner Constance Song has 'emotional' final meal before its closure

After a good run, Bam! Restaurant had their last service on Aug 15.

The restaurant first announced its closure in an Instagram post on July 23, where they thanked their customers for their support over the past 11 years... » READ MORE

3. Driver accused of speeding by car rental company, allegedly told to pay $3,000 for 'breach of contract'

A man who rented a car for two days was allegedly hit with a $3,000 bill by a vehicle rental company, which claimed that he breached the contract by speeding.

The 23-year-old, who wishes to be only known as J, detailed his experience with a car rental company which he had found on Carousell to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Aug 18... » READ MORE

4. From high-salaried employee to home gardener: Man grows grapes and melons along HDB corridor

He'd left his high-paying job six years ago to care for his elderly parents, but didn't expect that he'd find success and fulfilment in a totally different field — gardening.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, 64-year-old Peng Guoming (transliteration) shared that he'd been living with his parents in their HDB flat in Aljunied Crescent for the past 50 years... » READ MORE

