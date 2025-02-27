Daily roundup: Blackpink's Jisoo in Singapore on March 7 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Blackpink's Jisoo in Singapore on March 7 — here's what you can expect

South Korean singer-actress Jisoo will be in town next week.

The 30-year-old member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink will be in Singapore for the launch of her pop-up concept store Amortage at Far East Malls on March 7...» READ MORE

2. Driver of Singapore-registered Audi goes missing after crashing into 4 cars outside JB mall

The driver of a Singapore-registered car left the scene after causing a collision that damaged four vehicles outside KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru... » READ MORE

3. Japan's popular thrift retailer 2nd Street to open first outlet in Singapore, prices start from $5

Enjoy shopping for second-hand fashion? We have good news for you.

Japan's popular thrift chain 2nd Street is opening its first outlet in Singapore at 313@Somerset in end April... READ MORE

4. J-pop idol Urin Kokoro dies 1 day after announcing hiatus due to spinal injury

J-pop idol Urin Kokoro of metal group Mazari died on Monday (Feb 24), one day after she announced she would be taking a break due to a spinal injury... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com