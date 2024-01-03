Daily roundup: Boy ends up requiring stitches after hand gets trapped in City Plaza escalator - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Boy ends up requiring stitches after hand gets trapped in City Plaza escalator

A boy was taken to the hospital where he had to receive stitches on his finger after his hand was caught in an escalator at City Plaza on Tuesday (Jan 2)... » READ MORE

2. 'Have a little common sense': Anytime Fitness at Upper Thomson gets called out over 'harsh' signage

A sign at the entrance of Anytime Fitness located at Upper Thomson has been slammed for being overly "harsh" on its members, prompting criticism from some netizens... » READ MORE

3. Over $300 for coffee? Content creator gives candid review after trying pricey cuppa in Malaysia

How much did you pay for your most recent cup of coffee?

Chances are that the bill won't come close to how much Malaysian content creator Walaofoodie recently paid to get her caffeine fix... » READ MORE

4. 'My closest friends of 25 years': Ex-MTV Asia VJs Belinda Lee, Utt Panichkul and Donita Rose fuel nostalgia with reunion

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, and this 25-year friendship is proving it right... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com