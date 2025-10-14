Daily roundup: Boy on kick scooter injured in road accident involving taxi in Bugis — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Boy on kick scooter injured in road accident involving taxi in Bugis

A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was hit by a taxi while crossing a traffic junction along Middle Road towards Nicoll Highway on Monday (Oct 13).

A video of the incident recorded by a dashcam camera was posted on...» READ MORE

2. 'It's right that I face it responsibly': Local singer-producer Hong Junyang declares bankruptcy

Local singer-producer Hong Junyang has been declared bankrupt.

AsiaOne received a tip-off recently that the 44-year-old was included in a publicly available government gazette of... » READ MORE

3. SMC sanctions doctor who consumed meth on weekends for 8 years

A doctor who consumed methamphetamine outside work for about eight years has been sanctioned by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC) and barred from practising medicine in the country.

Dr Leong Kok Cheong Darren will be de-registered as a doctor under Part I of the Register of Medical Practitioners... » READ MORE

4. SIA and Scoot to offer more than 380,000 discounted flight tickets to various destinations from Oct 24

Those planning their next getaway can rejoice as Singapore Airlines's (SIA) Time to Fly travel fair is returning with over 380,000 discounted tickets across SIA and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot, the airline announced in a joint news release on Monday (Oct 13).

Travellers will be able to enjoy promotions on more than 200,000 return tickets... » READ MORE