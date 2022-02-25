Daily roundup: Britain's Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK newspaper publisher — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Britain's Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK newspaper publisher

Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers, one of Britain's biggest newspaper publishers, according to his spokesman, months after his wife successfully won a privacy claim against them for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father... » READ MORE

2. Popular Changi Village goreng pisang stall boss, 49, dies in his sleep

PHOTO: Facebook/James Chan

The boss of popular goreng pisang (fried banana fritter) stall Million Star Fried Banana has died, prompting an outpouring of grief from local foodies... » READ MORE

3. Kim Lim ties the knot on 22/02/2022; billionaire dad gifts her sentimental $10k bank note

PHOTO: Instagram/kimlimhl

Out of all the weddings on this date, one of the more swanky ones would definitely belong to Kim Lim and her new hubby, who goes by Leslie... » READ MORE

4. 'Changi Airport spotted': Influencer calls out bullies on jokes about her flat chest

PHOTO: Instagram/Chrysanlee

Tired of being on the receiving end of derogatory comments on social media, an influencer decided to stand up for herself by calling out the perpetrators... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com