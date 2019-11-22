Daily roundup: Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare recording - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording

Bruce Lee is fondly considered the "godfather of mixed martial arts". And a recently unearthed, rare phone call helps show just why he was so ahead of his time... » READ MORE

2. Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit

PHOTO: Instagram/maldives

During their layovers, flight attendants and pilots get to explore the cities, check out the local scene and be exposed to different cultures, making them the best people to ask when it comes to travelling... » READ MORE

3. Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?

PHOTO: Instagram/cecilia_pakchi_cheung

Cecilia Cheung should be an honorary Singaporean by now, what with her frequent trips to our sunny island... » READ MORE

4. 'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS

PHOTO: Screengrab/BTS: Bon Voyage

It seems only natural that the reigning kings of K-pop BTS got aboard SIA for their journey to Singapore in the first episode of the fourth season of their reality show Bon Voyage... » READ MORE