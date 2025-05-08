Daily roundup: Burnt Ends in top 5 of World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2025 list, 3 other Singapore steakhouses make the cut — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Burnt Ends in top 5 of World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2025 list, 3 other Singapore steakhouses make the cut

Singapore's restaurants are no strangers to international accolades — having been featured on several prestigious lists and dining guides over the years such as Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, World's 50 Best Bars and La Liste's Top 1,000 Restaurants... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean William Goh among 133 cardinals worldwide choosing the new pope

Cardinal William Goh is one of 133 cardinals from about 70 countries — and the first Singaporean — choosing the new pope in the papal election that starts on May 7 at the Vatican... » READ MORE

3. 'My wife told me I'm not as agile as before': Christopher Lee recalls Fann Wong's warning prior to bike trip with brother around Taiwan

There are many risks that come with going abroad — let alone travelling across foreign land on a motorbike... » READ MORE

4. Isetan at Tampines Mall to shutter in November after almost 30 years

For almost 30 years, Isetan stood as a familiar sight in Tampines Mall — but soon, there's going to be a change... » READ MORE

