Daily roundup: Can't finish your fries? Turn your carton into a spill-proof box with this simple TikTok hack — and other top stories today

1. Can't finish your fries? Turn your carton into a spill-proof box with this simple TikTok hack

The first step is to fold the corners of the fries container inward... » READ MORE

2. Christopher Lee paiseh for getting injured first day of filming Taiwanese drama

PHOTO: iQiyi

He landed with a thud on the ground after the jump and it shocked the crew members... » READ MORE

3. Popcat madness: Nations vie for top spot in engrossing online game

PHOTO: Screengrab from popcat.click

Every tap on the cat gains you a point. Plus, you'll hear the kitty make a 'pop' sound and see it make a cute O-shaped mouth too.... » READ MORE

4. Snack attack: Two hornbills prey on a pet bird, one got lucky

PHOTO: Stomp

"It ate up the head of our neighbour's pet bird"... » READ MORE

