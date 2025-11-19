Daily roundup: Car crushed, driver escapes unharmed after structure at Malaysia's rail project collapses — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Car crushed, driver escapes unharmed after structure at Malaysia's rail project collapses

A structure at Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project collapsed on Tuesday (Nov 18) afternoon, crushing a car that was passing underneath... » READ MORE

2. 'Wives let you fish?' Singapore coast guard jokes with Malaysian anglers who drifted into local waters

Unaware that the currents had carried them into Singapore waters, two Malaysian anglers were surprised to find themselves in a warm and friendly exchange with the Police Coast Guard (PCG) as officers conducted their routine checks... » READ MORE

3. Esther Liu and Simon Lian welcome birth of 1st child

Taiwanese actors Esther Liu and Simon Lian have welcomed the birth of their first child and announced the good news in posts on their respective Instagram accounts today (Nov 19)... » READ MORE

4.Andie Chen and his brothers buy Singapore F&B group Creative Eateries for 7-figure sum, admit working together is 'quite nasty'

If you see any ad campaigns from restaurants such as Suki-Ya and Bangkok Jam in the future, local actor Andie Chen probably played a big part in them.

Investment firm Asia White Knight Group announced its acquisition of Creative Eateries, a local F&B company housing 13 homegrown brands including Suki-Ya, Siam Kitchen and Barossa Steak & Grill, yesterday (Nov 17)... » READ MORE