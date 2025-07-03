Daily roundup: Car detailing shop admits using ChatGPT to write fake 5-star reviews on sgCarMart — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Car detailing shop admits using ChatGPT to write fake 5-star reviews on sgCarMart

The owner of a local automotive detailer has admitted to generating fake five-star customer reviews and posting them on its business page on popular online car platform sgCarMart for the last two years.

This comes after the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) launched an investigation into Lambency Detailing in January, following a customer complaint regarding unauthorised reviews using her name... » READ MORE

2. 'I learnt my lesson': Jackson Wang recounts losing '30% to 40%' of income after lending money to someone

Jackson Wang's popularity stems not just from his good looks and talent, but also his kindheartedness, which has often captured the hearts of his fans worldwide.

But it seems that his good nature has also resulted in him losing a large sum of money... » READ MORE

3. Craving the king of fruit? These places have all-you-can-eat durian buffets

Durian season is upon us, which means that it's the best time to indulge in the king of fruit.

If you want to enjoy some free-flow durian, several restaurants and supermarkets are offering all-you-can-eat buffets for not just the fruit, but unique durian dishes too like Durian Chicken Soup and Sambal Durian Roasted Chicken... » READ MORE

4. 'Cracks in the wall': Shatec reportedly closing down amid operational difficulties

Shatec, a hospitality and tourism training institute in Singapore, is reportedly shutting down after more than 40 years of operation, due to operational difficulties.

Chinese publication Shin Min Daily News reported that real estate firm CBRE has been appointed as the exclusive marketing agent for Shatec's main campus building at Bukit Batok Street 22... » READ MORE

