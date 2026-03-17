Daily roundup: Card collector in Malaysia vents frustration after accidentally snipping off corner of $16,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! card, goes viral — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Card collector in Malaysia vents frustration after accidentally snipping off corner of $16,000 Yu-Gi-Oh! card, goes viral

His ultra-rare card became even more unique, but he's certainly not celebrating it.

In fact, his exasperated outburst became part of a viral video uploaded by Facebook user Xuan Zii, a woman, in Malaysia last Thursday (March 12)... » READ MORE

2. T2 Tea to close all 3 outlets in Singapore

Australian tea brand T2 Tea is shuttering all Singapore outlets this month.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a T2 Tea spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday (March 17) that all three Singapore outlets will be "closing indefinitely"... » READ MORE

3. Oon Shu An goes through emotional stress during rehearsals for 1st Mandarin play, needs scream pillow to cope

Being on stage and letting loose with rage might seem cathartic, but that is not the case for Oon Shu An.

The local actress spoke to AsiaOne in a recent interview about her experiences rehearsing for her upcoming dark comedy play God of Carnage, where she portrays high-strung wealth manager Annette Lee who seeks to keep things civil and polite in a tense situation... » READ MORE

4. Man, 36, accused of leaving pork at doorstep of Tampines HDB flat arrested

A 36-year-old man who allegedly pasted a handwritten note with offensive remarks about Islam outside a HDB flat in Tampines on Sunday (March 15) and left a piece of meat believed to be pork at the doorstep has been arrested by the police.

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they were alerted to the incident along Tampines Street 82 at about 3.40pm on Sunday... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com