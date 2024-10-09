Daily roundup: Cat A COE premiums breach the $100,000 mark in first bidding exercise for Oct 2024 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cat A COE premiums breach the $100,000 mark in first bidding exercise for Oct 2024

The first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for October 2024 saw premiums increase across all categories, with Category A going past the $100,000 mark for the first time since last October... » READ MORE

2. Meridian Sec schoolgirl beaten up by bullies, eardrum ruptured

A secondary one pupil from Meridian Secondary School suffered a ruptured right eardrum after she was assaulted by her schoolmates... » READ MORE

3. Best 10.10 sales to shop in Singapore: Deals for F&B, home goods, electronics and more

Spooky season is upon us, but so is the yearly 10.10 sales shopping season. With so many deals across, it can get overwhelming to even begin looking for ones that might interest you... » READ MORE

4. 'Please get a life': Romeo Tan calls out extreme fan who 'doesn't care' about being reported to the police

Being famous comes with its highs and lows.

Unfortunately for local actor Romeo Tan, he can't seem to avoid having his name and likeness being continuously exploited by others online... » READ MORE

