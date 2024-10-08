'Please get a life': Romeo Tan calls out extreme fan who 'doesn't care' about being reported to the police

Being famous comes with its highs and lows.

Unfortunately for local actor Romeo Tan, he can't seem to avoid having his name and likeness being continuously exploited by others online.

Earlier today (Oct 8), the 39-year-old posted a series of Instagram Stories (IGS) of his interaction with a person claiming to be his fan.

In the first IGS, he showed an Instagram account reposting the exact same content that are on his real account.

In another Story, Romeo posted a screenshot of his conversation with the account owner, with the latter saying: "I'm a fan. I'm not a scammer or imposter, Romeo. I love to post your pictures, everything I do each day is all about you. I'm so disappointed you called me 'fake'."

Romeo then posted another screengrab on his Story, captioning it: "Here is the screenshot of the message he sent to others."

The image shows what seems to be the fan account private-messaging someone and claiming to be Romeo's "media aid manager".

The person claimed that Romeo would like to personally have a conversation and a video call and asked for a response.

Romeo subsequently sent that impersonation message to the "fan", to which the person simply remarked: "Lol, this is so funny."

Romeo went on to inform the "fan" that he was reporting this incident to the police and told them to "please get a life".

The person disregarded Romeo's warning and further went on to say: "I don't care if you do that. If I have to go to jail because of the love I have for you, I will."

Romeo captioned that IGS: "I'm done with this account. And to the rest of my followers, please be cautious of who you trust."

He also pleaded with fans to express their support for him properly: "This is getting kind of tired… If you are a fan, thank you for your support but please do it in the right way."

This is one of several incidents where Romeo's name and likeness was made use of.

Earlier this year, a fan lost $5,500 after transferring the amount to a scammer impersonating the Mediacorp actor.

In 2020, he revealed that someone had taken his video clips and added their own voice over them to ask a Thai netizen for $1,300.

ALSO READ: 'Am I even doing this right?' Rui En makes directorial debut with SOSD's short film about pet loss grief

jordan.tan@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.