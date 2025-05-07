Daily roundup: Cat A COE premiums go past $100k in first bidding exercise for May 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cat A COE premiums go past $100k in first bidding exercise for May 2025

In the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for May 2025, prices saw a sharp increase across most categories, with Category A premiums surpassing the $100,000 mark... » READ MORE

2. 'Two giants of public service': PM Wong thanks Teo Chee Hean and Heng Swee Keat as they retire from politics

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his gratitude to Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat for their contributions to Singapore as they retire from politics after the recent general election... » READ MORE

3. Foreigner behind MRT station molestation caught 7 years later when he re-entered S'pore

Seven years ago, a foreigner molested a woman at Serangoon MRT station and left Singapore without being apprehended.

But Zhang Yang, 34, was arrested upon re-entering the Republic in March... » READ MORE

4. Anti-corruption witness in Malaysia missing for one month after allegedly being taken away by 'police officers'

A woman travelling to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on April 9 texted her lawyer that she would arrive at the agency's headquarters soon but became uncontactable minutes later.

Pamela Ling Yueh, who had been required to present herself at MACC to assist in a money laundering investigation, never showed up... » READ MORE

