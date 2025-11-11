Daily roundup: Chee Soon Juan closes Orange & Teal cafe — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Until next time': Chee Soon Juan closes Orange & Teal cafe

After four years, the Orange & Teal cafe, started by Singapore Democratic Party secretary-general Chee Soon Juan and his wife will be closing.

"Dear friends, we have decided to conclude our journey with Orange & Teal. While this chapter comes to a close, we do so with gratitude and optimism," wrote the cafe team in an announcement on Facebook and Instagram this morning (Nov 11)... » READ MORE

2. 'Feeling incredibly blessed': Actress Rebecca Lim expecting second child

Another bundle of joy is on its way, and this time, it's Rebecca Lim's.

The local actress took to Instagram yesterday (Nov 11) announcing that she is expecting her second child. The 39-year-old wrote: "We're going to be a family of four!... » READ MORE

3. HDB's annual deficit hits $6.34b amid construction of about 23,600 flats and upgrading programmes

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) recorded a $6.34 billion deficit for the financial year (FY) 2024, with a majority of the loss attributed to the building and sales of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats.

This amount is down slightly from the record high $6.775 billion housing deficit incurred in FY2023... » READ MORE

4. Woman throws coffee at Zus Coffee barista in Malaysia, company responds

Malaysian coffee chain Zus Coffee has said it is investigating an altercation which erupted between a customer and barista at one of their outlets, after a video showing a coffee cup being thrown at the latter went viral... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com