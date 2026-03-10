Daily roundup: China actress suffers burns to face after trying fire-breathing stunt — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China actress suffers burns to face after trying fire-breathing stunt

China actress Wang Tianyu suffered burns to her face and neck after attempting a viral fire-breathing stunt.

The 26-year-old, who appeared in Stephen Chow's movie The Mermaid (2016), shared in a Xiaohongshu video on March 8 that she attempted the challenge after she saw multiple videos of it on the platform... » READ MORE

2. Lee Jae-myung thanks Singapore, Turkmenistan for evacuating South Koreans from Middle East

South Korea President Lee Jae-myung has sent letters to the leaders of Singapore and Turkmenistan, thanking them for their countries' help in evacuating South Korean nationals from the Middle East amid rising tensions and limited commercial flight options... » READ MORE

3. 50 Top Pizza: Singapore restaurant Anto ranks 15th in Asia-Pacific

On the hunt for great pizza in Singapore?

You may want to check out local pizzeria Anto, which is ranked 15th in the Asia-Pacific region at the 50 Top Pizza awards announced on Monday (March 9)... » READ MORE

4. Sonia Chew reveals she auditioned for Netflix's Bridgerton

Local DJ-host Sonia Chew almost could have had a part in Netflix's hit regency romance series Bridgerton.

The 34-year-old revealed in an Instagram video yesterday (March 9) that she was invited to audition for the part of ward-turned-maid Sophie Baek in season four of the series a few years ago while on holiday in New York... » READ MORE

