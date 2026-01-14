Daily roundup: China's popular More Yogurt opening first Singapore outlet on Jan 30 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. China's popular More Yogurt opening first Singapore outlet on Jan 30

Chinese F&B brands are all the rage in Singapore right now, and the latest one to join the growing list is More Yogurt.

Its first outlet in the nation will open on Jan 30 at Suntec City, according to a press release on Jan 9... » READ MORE

2. Grace Fu 'promoted', becomes grandmother

Singapore's Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has ascended the "family ranks" to become a grandmother.

Fu took to Facebook on Wednesday (Jan 14) morning to announce the arrival of her granddaughter... » READ MORE

3. Tasha Low reunites with former manager and member of her K-pop girl group, recalls her stress back then

While K-pop idols shine on stage and are admired by fans worldwide, not many would know the challenges and difficulties as they pursue stardom.

Local actress Tasha Low, who was the leader of now-defunct Singapore-South Korean girl group SKarf, recounted her experiences in the first episode of local talk show Those Days Those Places, which aired on Jan 13...» READ MORE

4. I try Pizza Hut's Season of Spice menu and its Sichuan Roasted Chicken Pizza is a standout

As a lover of Sichuan cuisine and a pizza fanatic, I cheered when I heard that Pizza Hut's new menu, Season of Spice, was inspired by the province's bold flavours.

Earlier this month, the restaurant chain announced that it will be launching the limited edition series on Thursday (Jan 15)...» READ MORE

