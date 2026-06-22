Daily roundup: Chinese actor Chen Xingxu spotted in Singapore — and other top stories today

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1. Chinese actor Chen Xingxu spotted in Singapore

Chinese actor Chen Xingxu was spotted in Singapore over the weekend, reportedly for a magazine shoot.

Multiple netizens posted sightings of the 30-year-old at various locations here on Xiaohongshu since Saturday (June 20)... » READ MORE

2. Free-flow Musang King durian for $20? Haidilao Marina Bay Sands launches week-long deal

Durian season is here and if you're looking for places to feast on the King of Fruits, Haidilao at Marina Bay Sands is one spot to add to your list.

From June 22 to 26, diners can get free-flow Musang King durians at the branch, the Chinese hotpot chain announced in an Instagram post on Saturday (June 20)... » READ MORE

3. Jack Neo issues casting call for upcoming Ah Boys to Firemen movie

Ever dreamt of being on the big screen? Or to become a firefighter? Here's your chance to do both.

Jack Neo's production house J Team Productions issued an open casting call yesterday (June 21) for their upcoming Ah Boys to Firemen movie... » READ MORE

4. Singapore loanshark sets wrong home on fire while chasing debt in JB

A 70-year-old woman in Johor Bahru became the unintended victim of a loan shark's debt collection tactics after her home was mistakenly set on fire over a neighbour's unpaid debt.

The victim, Lin Xiuyu (transliteration), was on a family trip to Penang when the incident occurred in the early hours of June 11, reported Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com