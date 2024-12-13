Daily roundup: Chinese artist designs video game to commemorate late grandmother — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Thank you for taking care of me': Chinese artist designs video game to commemorate late grandmother

There is no universal guide for navigating death and grief.

For Chinese artist Zhou Yichen, whose paternal grandmother died in October, his healing came in the form of designing a video game to commemorate her... » READ MORE

2. Woman fired from Little India massage parlour arrested for smashing store's glass door

Hours before her flight back home, a disgruntled woman returned to her ex-workplace and allegedly smashed the glass shopfront.

The incident occurred at a massage parlour along Race Course Road in Little India at about 10am on Monday (Dec 9)... » READ MORE

3. Ah ma on stilts, Singlish-speaking ringmaster: I went to a Singapore-themed circus, is it worth checking out?

When was the last time you watched something that truly captivated you?

A circus show might not be the first thing that comes to mind in Singapore — after all, it's not a form of entertainment that you'd normally find here... » READ MORE

4. Vic Chou recalls F4 and Meteor Garden days while playing character spanning 20 years in new drama

While playing the younger version of his character in the upcoming Taiwanese drama The World Between Us 2, actor Vic Chou couldn't help but recall when he first debuted in the entertainment industry at age 19... » READ MORE

