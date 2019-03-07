Daily roundup: Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers - and other top stories today

PHOTO: South China Morning Post
AsiaOne

1. ​Chinese eco park forced to stay shut after tourists strip away all its lotus flowers

Longqiao Cultural and Ecological Park in Sichuan province's Lu county has been closed since late March for watercourse construction and was due to reopen soon... » READ MORE

2. Man dies from injuries after Orchard Towers pub brawl; 8 men and women arrested for murder

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Of this group, four men and one woman will be charged with murder on Thursday (July 4), while investigations are underway for the remaining two men and one woman, said the police in a statement on Tuesday evening... » READ MORE

3. Forget JB, here's 5 reasons why you're better off choosing Batam for your next quick getaway

PHOTO: 123rf

With tight deadlines to meet, targets to hit and limited AL (annual leave) to take, Johor Bahru (JB) is the usual go-to destination for working professionals in Singapore... » READ MORE

4. 'Sorry for your loss': Man quits job by handing boss condolence card

PHOTO: Twitter/bitchitshan

Talk about going out in style. Instead of a conventional letter, one man in the UK quit his job in dramatic fashion by... » READ MORE

