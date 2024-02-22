Daily roundup: Chinese star Xiao Zhan shouts at paparazzi for creating chaos at airport — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Do you understand instructions?' Chinese star Xiao Zhan shouts at paparazzi for creating chaos at airport

Going to the airport for an overseas trip usually entails happiness and excitement, but for some celebrities, it can be a stressful situation when they are mobbed by paparazzi and fans... » READ MORE

2. Long queues at betting outlets islandwide for $12m Toto Hong Bao Draw

The odds of striking the Toto jackpot are about one in 14 million - but this hasn't stopped hopeful punters from lining up to place their bets for the $12 million Toto Hong Bao Draw... » READ MORE

3. 'Dancing' char kway teow hawker maintains price of dish at $3.50 despite rising costs

Those who frequent Circuit Road Hawker Centre would probably have come across Chee Wei Liang, the owner of Dancing Char Kway Teow.

And as the stall's name implies, this agile 69-year-old uncle actually dances as he cooks... » READ MORE

4. Collin Chee explains why he treats girlfriend as his wife even though they 'don't intend to get married'

When local actor Collin Chee first received news that he would be starring in director Kelvin Sng's new movie King of Hawkers, he was very nervous and stressed... » READ MORE

