Daily roundup: Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Chinese teacher punishes students by forcing them to eat trash

Several students from Shui Quan High in Henan, China, were rushed to the hospital after examinations revealed that they all had foreign matter lodged in their stomachs... » READ MORE

2. Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens

Photo: Facebook/allsgstuff

Recent posts on All Singapore Stuff, a Facebook page where Singaporeans gather to complain about all and sundry, have stirred up a debate after two Caucasians were caught chowing down on public transport... » READ MORE

3. Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance

Photo: Facebook/Cham Ai Hui

Despite the obvious emergency, the driver of a white Porsche allegedly blocked and refused way to an ambulance on Oct 9, even flashing her middle finger... » READ MORE

4. 5 things never to say in a job interview

Photo: Pixabay

You might have the boss from hell and your office might be on a random industrial estate but moaning about these things in a job interview will only harm your chances... » READ MORE