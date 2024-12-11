Daily roundup: Christmas shopping and dining? Have it all at this one-stop retail haven — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Christmas shopping and dining? Have it all at this one-stop retail haven

Before Jurong East became the bustling shopping hub that it is now with not one, not two, but three major malls — there was IMM. And I loved it.

It was the shopping destination of choice for family time on weekends with its abundance of food and retail selections. Now that I've got adult money to treat myself, as well family and friends, I've only come to love the mall even more... » READ MORE

2. Singaporean, 21, dies in Johor expressway crash

A Singaporean woman died in a motorcycle crash along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The accident occurred along the southbound expressway near Sedenak in Johor at about 9.15am, according to the New Straits Times... » READ MORE

3. Video of Tony Fernandes dancing solo at event with 'private DJ' trailing behind confounds netizens

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes has never been one to stay out of the public eye, having previously been seen helping flight attendants hand out free drinks on a flight.

Even so, the 60-year-old may have just raised the bar with his latest antic... » READ MORE

4. Sora Ma reveals husband died 6 months ago, before son was born

Since announcing their engagement in 2021, local actress Sora Ma has kept her non-celebrity husband away from public scrutiny, including hiding his face in social media posts when they held their wedding dinner in 2022.

In her recent posts showing the birth of their son Skye in August, his full month birthday celebration and subsequent footage of his growth, her husband was also not seen... » READ MORE

