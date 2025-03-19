Daily roundup: COE premiums continue upward trend in second bidding for March 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. COE premiums continue upward trend in second bidding for March 2025

Prices saw a significant increase across all categories in the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for March 2025, following a similar trend observed in the first bidding exercise earlier this month...» READ MORE

2. Ding Yuxi praised for 'quick reflexes' in helping save staff member on drama set

Ding Yuxi was praised by fans and netizens after he helped save a staff member on the set of his latest Chinese Republican-era drama Southern Anecdote yesterday (March 17)...» READ MORE

3. Old-school supper spot Kheng Nam Lee Teochew Porridge to close

Old-school Kheng Nam Lee Teochew Porridge, which has been around for many decades, will be closing.

The establishment, which takes up two store units along Havelock Road, announced the news in a Facebook post on March 9...» READ MORE

4. No students claim free breakfast, but Jalan Besar coffee shop refuses to give up

A coffee shop in Jalan Besar has no plans to cancel its offer of free daily breakfast for students, despite a lukewarm response since its launch last November.

Taking to Facebook on March 11, Jeremy See shared a photo of a poster at Yi He Eating House announcing 10 breakfast sets daily for those "in school uniform who need a little helping hand"...» READ MORE

