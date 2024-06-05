Daily roundup: COE prices fall across the board for all categories — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. COE prices fall across the board for all categories

In the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for June 2024, premiums fell across the board in all categories, with both Category A and B car COEs seeing the biggest drops... » READ MORE

2. LTA enforcement officer dies in bike chase on SLE

A Land Transport and Authority (LTA) officer succumbed to his injuries after being flung off his motorcycle when he crashed into a road divider... » READ MORE

3. 'Everything I ate was tasteless': Veteran Hong Kong actor Chin Siu Ho addresses fans' concerns about his health

When veteran Hong Kong actor Chin Siu Ho held a fanmeet in China this April, fans and netizens became concerned about one thing: Why has he become so thin?... » READ MORE

4. Man allegedly stabs wife to death in Bukit Panjang

A man in his 70s allegedly stabbed his wife to death in their Bukit Panjang flat.

The incident happened around midnight on Wednesday (June 5) at Block 137 Petir Road, reported Lianhe Zaobao... » READ MORE

