Daily roundup: COE prices fall again in 1st bidding exercise for November 2024 — and other top stories today

1. COE prices fall again in 1st bidding exercise for November 2024

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) fell for the second consecutive exercise in the first bidding for November 2024, with Category A dipping below the $100,000 mark once more, and Categories B and E seeing drops of over $5,000... » READ MORE

2. Duo toss man into rubbish bin during fight, police investigating

Three men were caught brawling at an undisclosed HDB estate, with one man ending up in the rubbish bin... » READ MORE

3. Vivian Hsu reveals she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer

Shortly after announcing her divorce late last year, Vivian Hsu faced yet another personal trial — this time over her health... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean fired after allegedly spiking drink of job applicant in Hong Kong

A Singaporean man was dismissed from his job after drugging allegations were made against him by a woman he had been interviewing for a role... » READ MORE

