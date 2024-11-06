Duo toss man into rubbish bin during fight, police investigating

Three men were caught brawling at an undisclosed HDB estate, with one man ending up in the rubbish bin.

A 47-second video was uploaded on Tuesday (Nov 5) to Singapore Road Accident's Facebook page.

A man in a black shirt was seen being lifted by the pair of men and pushed into the rubbish bin.

In a separate clip, the man in black was seen acting aggressively towards the duo, throwing punches and kicking the man in white.

The man in blue attempted to break up the fight.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

dana.leong@asiaone.com