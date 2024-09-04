Daily roundup: COE prices rise in all categories in first bidding of September 2024 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. COE prices rise in all categories in first bidding of September 2024

In the first Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise of September 2024, premiums increased across all categories, with the largest rise coming in Category A... » READ MORE

2. 'Last chance to grab your pizza': Little Caesars to close last Singapore outlet in September

After six years of serving Singapore with delicious, cheesy pizzas, Little Caesars Pizza will be shuttering its last outlet at Funan Mall... » READ MORE

3. 'Not young anymore': Shaun Chen moves family to JB, enrols daughters in international school

After years of residing in Singapore, Shaun Chen has moved his family to Johor Bahru (JB)... » READ MORE

4. Family shocked by sudden death of 8-month-old boy; was planning his birthday party

The death of eight-month-old Trevor Neo Yu Hin came as a shock to his family members, who were planning to celebrate his first birthday in December... » READ MORE

