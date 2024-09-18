Daily roundup: COE prices see large increases in car categories in latest bidding exercise — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. COE prices see large increases in car categories in latest bidding exercise

In the second Certificate of Entitlement (COE) bidding exercise for September 2024, premiums went up significantly for all car categories, with the largest increase coming in Category E...» READ MORE

2. Worth the hype? I try the viral knafeh chocolate bar from Dubai, selling for $59 a piece here

Regardless of your social media algorithm, one particular chocolate bar would have likely appeared on your Tiktok feed more than once.

Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier's series of uniquely flavoured chocolate bars has taken the internet by storm, with many setting their sights on the Can't Get Knafeh of It bar...» READ MORE

3. Lee Min-ho mobbed at Kuala Lumpur airport, fans refuse to let go of his arm

It looked like a scene reminiscent of the K-drama Boys Over Flowers, but with much more chaos.

South Korean actor Lee Min-ho was in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, for two brand events from Sept 14 to 16... » READ MORE

4. Hougang condo security guard throws out bubble tea after delivery rider leaves order at guardhouse

The bubble tea may have been cool, but couldn't survive one man's hot temper.

A security guard at a Hougang condominium recently threw out a bag containing cups of bubble tea after getting into an argument with a delivery rider...» READ MORE

