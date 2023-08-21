Daily roundup: Commemorative LKY100 coins to be ready for collection from Sept 4 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Gotten an SMS from MAS for your LKY100 coin yet? Here's how and where you can collect your coins

Those who have successfully applied for the LKY100 coin launched in May will be able to collect them from Sept 4, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (Aug 21)... » READ MORE

2. 'We are just a simple cafe': Yishun F&B owner says business affected following MP's post on 'pub' located in HDB estate

There's a saying that 'all publicity is good publicity'. But one F&B business owner in Yishun might beg to differ.

The owner of neighbourhood eatery Hood Vibes has claimed that a Facebook post by a Member of Parliament (MP) has impacted her business negatively... » READ MORE

3. 'We hope we can blind him': Jay Chou fans allegedly flash laser pointers into JJ Lin's eyes at concert

Getting past concert security can be tough sometimes, as anyone who has been forced to dump water bottles or surrender even mildly pointy items can attest to.

But some concertgoers at JJ Lin's recent concert in Shanghai got through security checks with laser pointers, which they allegedly wanted to use for nefarious purposes... » READ MORE

4. Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song announces proposer, seconder and assenters, including former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican

Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song, 75, on Monday (Aug 21) unveiled his team of proposer, seconder and eight assenters, which include former presidential hopeful Mohamed Salleh Marican... » READ MORE

