Daily roundup: Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services - and other top stories today

1. ​Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services

A husband-and-wife pair allegedly lived on the prostitution earnings of a Bangladeshi woman originally hired to work as a dancer in a club the man managed... » READ MORE

2. Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours

Photo: Google Maps screen grab

The new taxi service will ferry passengers from KTM Berhad Museum, just a minute's walk from Johor Bahru City Square as seen on Google Maps... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air

Photo: Weibo

A fan of Hong Kong drama Heart of Greed 3 is demanding it be taken off the air, alleging that it portrays Malaysians in a bad light, reports Sin Chew Daily... » READ MORE

4. Anwar unfazed by his deputy's support for PM Mahathir

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is unfazed over his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's call for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to complete a full term as prime minister... » READ MORE