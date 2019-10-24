Daily roundup: Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. ​Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services

A husband-and-wife pair allegedly lived on the prostitution earnings of a Bangladeshi woman originally hired to work as a dancer in a club the man managed... » READ MORE

2. Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours

The new taxi service will ferry passengers from KTM Berhad Museum, just a minute's walk from Johor Bahru City Square as seen on Google Maps... » READ MORE

3. Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air

A fan of Hong Kong drama Heart of Greed 3 is demanding it be taken off the air, alleging that it portrays Malaysians in a bad light, reports Sin Chew Daily... » READ MORE

4. Anwar unfazed by his deputy's support for PM Mahathir

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is unfazed over his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali's call for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to complete a full term as prime minister... » READ MORE

