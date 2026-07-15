Daily roundup: CPF Board warns of impersonation scams targeting employers on CPF matters — and other top stories today

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1. CPF Board warns of impersonation scams targeting employers on CPF matters

Think twice before sending payroll records or employee details to someone claiming to be from the CPF Board.

Scammers have been posing as CPF Board officers under the guise of conducting investigations, compliance checks or CPF-related verification exercises... » READ MORE

2. 'Carve our final slice': Buffet restaurant Carnivore to close after 20 years

For two decades, Carnivore Brazilian Churrascaria has served juicy cuts of grilled meat to diners in Singapore.

This will soon come to an end as the buffet restaurant is set to close at the end of September... » READ MORE

3. 1st-time F&B owner Andie Chen 'emotionally moved' feeding thousands at Singapore Airshow 2026

Just months after investing in Creative Eateries (CE), Andie Chen was already diving headfirst into a huge project.

The local actor-businessman, who acquired the local F&B chain in November 2025 together with his brothers, took to YouTube on July 10 to vlog his experience overseeing the business' operations at Singapore Airshow 2026. The vlog comes as the fourth episode of his Building Creatives docuseries... » READ MORE

4. Shame on the parent? Kids with mum seen eating on MRT train divides netizens

A mother has sparked debate among netizens online after she was seen on an MRT train with her two children, who were eating and drinking while seated in a stroller wagon.

A photo shared in Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (July 15) shows a woman wearing a green shirt with her two children in a black stroller wagon... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com