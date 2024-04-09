Daily roundup: Desmond Tan says his childhood habit of 'winging things' came in handy when daughter arrived 2 weeks early — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Desmond Tan says his childhood habit of 'winging things' came in handy when daughter arrived 2 weeks early

It’s been just over a month since local actor Desmond Tan and his wife welcomed their baby daughter and so far, he says that fatherhood has been "really fruitful and very fulfilling".

Since postponing work until April to prepare for his baby's birth in March, the 37-year-old told AsiaOne in a recent interview that he's been a hands-on dad... » READ MORE

2. 'Chow Yun Fat kept a photo of us in his wallet': Carol Cheng explains why to Carina Lau on talk show

When Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat worked with Hong Kong actress-host Carol Cheng between 1979 and 1981, they often played love interests in TVB dramas, including The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly (1979), The Brothers (1980) and The Fate (1981).

Carol, who was a guest in the latest episode of Carina Lau's talk show Jia Ren Zi You Yue last Thursday (April 4), spoke about their relationship... » READ MORE

3. Family-run Lucky Lucky Catering & Restaurant shutters its doors after 34 years due to 'rising rental rates and expenses'

Lucky Lucky Catering & Restaurant has been serving up traditional Hokkien dishes for the past 34 years.

But on Monday (April 8), the humble family restaurant announced on Facebook that this tradition has come to an end... » READ MORE

4. Man suspected to have drowned in Tampines condo pool

SINGAPORE — A 73-year-old man died on April 8 after he allegedly drowned in an onsen spa pool at a condominium in Tampines.

There was no foul play involved in the incident at the recently completed Treasure at Tampines, based on preliminary police investigations... » READ MORE

