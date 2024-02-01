Daily roundup: Dessert brand Sara Lee rescued by Australian couple in buyout — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. A sweet save: Dessert brand Sara Lee rescued by Australian couple in buyout

Last year Sara Lee, known for its frozen pound cakes, cheesecakes and sweet pies, collapsed and fell into voluntary administration.

But there is good news... » READ MORE

2. 'Come to JB, you forgot how to drive?' Malaysian calls out Singapore motorist who left $10 behind after hitting his brother's car

The driver of a Singapore-registered car has been called out online for not only hitting a parked car in Malaysia, but driving off without apologising.

The brother of the Malaysian motorist, Zhuhan (transliteration), took to a JB Facebook group on Jan 23 to seek help to locate that Singapore motorist, and also left his own handphone number down... » READ MORE

3. 'There was a foot sticking out': Man dies after falling from East Coast condo and landing on tree

The body of a man was discovered after he reportedly fell from the 18th floor of Neptune Court condo at East Coast and landed on a tree.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday (Jan 29) at about 4.50pm, reported Shin Min Daily News... » READ MORE

4. Realistic or not? Mum suggests it takes $30k to $40k of monthly income to raise 3 kids 'comfortably' in Singapore

Raising children is a meaningful and life-changing journey.

But the reality is that doing so comes at a price — especially in Singapore, where the cost of living is high... » READ MORE

