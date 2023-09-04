Daily roundup: Diner gets just 3 'tiny' prawns in $7.30 tom yum soup from Koufu food court — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Absolutely revolting': Diner gets just 3 'tiny' prawns in $7.30 tom yum soup from Koufu food court

Thai cuisine is well-loved by Singaporeans, especially tom yum soup.

But maybe not this diner at a Koufu food court in Singapore General Hospital who described his bowl of tom yum as "absolutely revolting"... » READ MORE

2. 'Not a small amount for me': Waitress saddled with $245 bill after couple feasts on $200 fish, leaves without paying

A dine-and-dash incident at an eatery here has left one employee saddled with bill amounting to about $245. The incident took place on Aug 25 at coffee shop zi char restaurant... » READ MORE

3. 'Forever in love': Fans gush over Tony Leung and Carina Lau's kiss at Venice Film Festival

They have been together for 34 years and married for 15, but Hong Kong superstar couple Tony Leung and Carina Lau's fans still get excited over their displays of affection... » READ MORE

4. Is $3,800 a month enough to live comfortably? TikTok user breaks down fresh graduate pay and expenses

Saving up for a rainy day is part and parcel of adult life. But financial literacy and learning how to make informed decisions about money isn't always a straightforward journey... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com