Daily roundup: Does hand sanitiser protect you from the Wuhan virus? - and other top stories today

PHOTO: Pixabay
AsiaOne

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Does hand sanitiser protect you from the Wuhan virus?

if you have no access to soap and water, then hand sanitisers with at least 60 per cent alcohol content is a good alternative.... » READ MORE

2. 'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Although the victim's wife tried to pull the attacker away, he surged forward and kicked at his ribcage and the lower half of his body... » READ MORE

3. Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo

He had been stationed at an expressway toll booth in Hunan, China since Jan 25 to conduct temperature checks, according to local authorities... » READ MORE

4. Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door

PHOTO: Facebook/All Singapore Stuff

Intentionally splotching a public area with bodily fluids would be widely regarded as a bad move on a regular day, not to mention when it's during a global virus outbreak... » READ MORE

