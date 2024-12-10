Daily roundup: Durian supply halved by rainy season, sellers lament poor quality — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Durian supply halved by rainy season, sellers lament poor quality

The spate of gloomy weather in the region has taken a hit on Singapore's durian supply.

Durian sellers have speculated that the year end harvest is expected to be only half of last year's, reported Shin Min Daily News on Monday (Dec 9)... » READ MORE

2. Simonboy's wife embarks on first business venture, sets up helper agency

Plenty has been going on in the lives of content creator Simonboy (whose real name is Simon Khung) and his wife, Chloe Eong (also known as Simongirl).

The couple tied the knot earlier in July and announced that they will be having a child in a few months' time.

Now, they are celebrating Chloe's first business venture — a helper agency... » READ MORE

3. 120 in only underwear arrested as Thai police bust drug party in hotel room

Over 120 partygoers clad in just their underwear were nabbed by Thai police early on Sunday (Dec 8) in a drug bust.

Bangkok police had received tip-offs on the drug party happening at a hotel located downtown, and raided the room at about 1.30am, reported Bangkok Post... » READ MORE

4. 'Old flower glasses' needed: Dasmond Koh's gaffe on live TV show has viewers in stitches

Local host Dasmond Koh may have added another unforgettable moment to the history of Singapore live TV variety game shows.

The 52-year-old, who is one of the hosts for long-running The Sheng Siong Show with Kym Ng, had viewers in a fit of laughter when he misread a shopper's name during the latest episode which aired last Saturday (Dec 7)... » READ MORE

