Daily roundup: Off-duty healthcare professionals from Singapore revive elderly man in JB — and other top stories today

1. 'We have to be ready anywhere, anytime': Off-duty healthcare professionals from Singapore revive elderly man in JB

A team of off-duty patient care associates (PCAs) from Parkway East Hospital and Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital managed to save an elderly man's life after resuscitating him at a carpark in Johor Bahru... » READ MORE

2. Singapore delivers ninth tranche of humanitarian aid to Gaza

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft departed for Jordan on Tuesday (Aug 12) morning to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza for the ninth time.

The RSAF C-130 transport craft left Paya Lebar Air Base carrying medical supplies from the Ministry of Health and food from various Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) at about 7.10am... » READ MORE

3. Ong Ye Kung rebuts KF Seetoh's claims regarding treatment of stallholders at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has rebutted local food critic KF Seetoh's concerns regarding the alleged treatment of hawkers at Bukit Canberra Hawker Centre.

Ong, who oversees the ward where the food centre is located, took to Facebook on Monday (Aug 11) to refute the veteran critic's claims that stallholders are being charged for storing supplies in baskets and would be penalised for not providing free meals... » READ MORE

4. Singaporean woman deported from Malaysia

A Singaporean woman was deported from Malaysia in the first week of August, the New Straits Times reported.

The woman left Malaysia via the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Johor Bahru, according to a statement from Malaysian Immigration Department.... » READ MORE

