Daily roundup: Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan's wedding to be for next year — and other top stories today

1. Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan's wedding to be for next year: 'There's still a lot of things we need to figure out'

Local celebrity couple Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan recently spoke about setting healthy boundaries and personal time in their relationship.

In a chat with 987FM DJs Sonia Chew and Avery Aloysius Yeo for their YouTube podcast Men, Explain released on July 24, Rachel shared that when she and Edwin were living in Australia together, there was a point in time where they became too dependent on each other... » READ MORE

2. 28 arrested, luxury cars seized during anti-vice raids

Eight men and 20 women, aged 21 to 61, were cuffed for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities on Wednesday (July 30).

Officers from the police and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority had raided 12 locations island-wide, including Orchard, Boon Lay and Joo Chiat, that day... » READ MORE

3. Malaysia tourism group says LTA crackdown on illegal cross-border ride services at Changi Airport 'inconveniences travellers'

A Malaysia tourism group has claimed that Singapore's clampdown on illegal cross-border rides has affected the transport arrangements of travel agencies there.

The Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA)'s Johor chairman Edwin Tay said that about 60 per cent to 70 per cent of tourists visiting Johor prefer to arrive and depart from Changi Airport due to the availability of more direct flights, reported Malaysia media outlet China Press... » READ MORE

4. $12.8m Toto jackpot won by single ticket bought online

A single ticket bought online snagged over $12.8 million in prize money at the latest Toto cascade draw on Thursday (July 31).

The winning ticket was bought through the Singapore Pools account betting service under the QuickPick Ordinary Entry and was the only one with the winning number combination... » READ MORE

