Daily roundup: EMA to study use of geothermal energy for generating electricity in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. EMA to study use of geothermal energy for generating electricity in Singapore

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is calling for proposals to conduct a study to assess the feasibility of using geothermal energy as a source of renewable energy in Singapore.... » READ MORE

2. Business booms for Tampines halal chee cheong fun stall after PM Wong's visit

A halal chee cheong fun stall is seeing an uptick in customers after getting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's stamp of approval... » READ MORE

3. Charlene Choi marries fitness instructor boyfriend

Charlene Choi has married her fitness instructor boyfriend Elvis Lam... » READ MORE

4. Isetan staff bid farewell to shoppers as Nex outlet closes after 15 years

After 15 years in business, Isetan's outlet at Nex has closed for good... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com