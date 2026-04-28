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Daily roundup: EMA to study use of geothermal energy for generating electricity in Singapore — and other top stories today

Daily roundup: EMA to study use of geothermal energy for generating electricity in Singapore — and other top stories today
The study will assess the technical, environmental and commercial feasibility of deploying geothermal systems in Singapore.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file/Jasper Lim
PUBLISHED ONApril 28, 2026 10:57 AM

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. EMA to study use of geothermal energy for generating electricity in Singapore

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is calling for proposals to conduct a study to assess the feasibility of using geothermal energy as a source of renewable energy in Singapore.... » READ MORE

2. Business booms for Tampines halal chee cheong fun stall after PM Wong's visit

Business booms for Tampines halal chee cheong fun stall after PM Wong's visit

A halal chee cheong fun stall is seeing an uptick in customers after getting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's stamp of approval... » READ MORE

3. Charlene Choi marries fitness instructor boyfriend

Charlene Choi marries fitness instructor boyfriend

Charlene Choi has married her fitness instructor boyfriend Elvis Lam... » READ MORE

4. Isetan staff bid farewell to shoppers as Nex outlet closes after 15 years

Isetan staff bid farewell to shoppers as Nex outlet closes after 15 years

After 15 years in business, Isetan's outlet at Nex has closed for good... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com

daily roundup
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