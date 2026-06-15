Daily roundup: Employment expands for 18th consecutive quarter as AI continues to be mainstay in labour market — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with our top stories today.

1. Employment expands for 18th consecutive quarter as AI continues to be mainstay in labour market

Singapore's labour market remained resilient in the first quarter (Q1) of the year with employment expanding for the 18th consecutive quarter since fourth quarter of 2021... » READ MORE

2. Former SIA cabin crew becomes fishmonger to rebuild ex-boyfriend's failing seafood business

When a breakup left a former Singapore Airlines (SIA) cabin crew with a failing business, she decided to take matters into her own hands... » READ MORE

3. Bruce Lee's sister Phoebe dies aged 88

Phoebe Lee, the elder sister of late martial arts icon Bruce Lee, died at 88 on June 8 in her home in San Francisco, US... » READ MORE

4. Singapore Airlines plane suffers burst tyres at KL airport, runway temporarily closed

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Singapore suffered a burst tyre incident during its landing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Saturday (June 13), causing a runway to be temporarily closed... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com