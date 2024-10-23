Daily roundup: Enjoy free Kagoshima A5 wagyu at Yakiniku-Go with every set meal for one week — and other top stories today and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Enjoy free Kagoshima A5 wagyu at Yakiniku-Go with every set meal for one week

Whether you're a wagyu connoisseur or simply looking for a value-for-money treat, you'll be happy to hear that barbecue restaurant chain Yakiniku-Go is offering a free serving of Kagoshima A5 wagyu (U.P. $15.90) with any set meal purchase.

The promotion is available for one week only from Oct 22 to Oct 28... » READ MORE

2. 33-year-old man arrested for allegedly running online prostitution ring

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Oct 21) for allegedly running a prostitution ring.

He was arrested along with 16 other individuals in a series of raids conducted by the police within the vicinity of Airport Boulevard, Geylang Road, Dover Road, Jurong West Street 64, Minbu Road, Upper Serangoon Road and Upper Thomson Road... » READ MORE

3. Man sheds tears hugging car he's letting go as COE comes to an end

It's no Romeo and Juliet, but this is a love story that many Singaporeans can sympathise with.

TikTok user ntshatan's husband was seen shedding tears and hugging his car, reluctant to part with it, the user shared in a video uploaded on Oct 10... » READ MORE

4. Former national striker Quah Kim Song to marry Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim in January

The church bells will ring for two familiar faces in Singapore come 2025.

Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim and former national striker Quah Kim Song will tie the knot in January... » READ MORE

